OPELOUSAS CATHOLIC: Educating mind, body, and spirit
Over the next few weeks the administration and teachers of Opelousas Catholic will be posting a series of tips to help your students not only prepare for school, but also prepare for the new normal we will encounter there.
Uniform check! Actually, this is common sense. Your student has not been in that uniform since March but has continued to eat and grow since then. The skirt, shorts, or pants may be not just too short, but way too short! Try on the old uniforms, let down hems as necessary and pick up replacement items as needed. There are gently used uniforms for sale at school; and if you want, new uniforms can be ordered online. See the school website for uniform information.
Click here to open and print the COVID-19 Screening Form for Students.
For your child or children, do you want a place where:
* their faith will be reinforced
* they will be in a safe and loving environment
* they will learn from top quality teachers
* they will have access to a variety of extracurricular activities, strong athletic programs, and fun social events????
Then Opelousas Catholic School is the place to be!
Enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year is in progress. If you have not enrolled your child, please do so now. Classes are filling up, especially in kindergarten and first grade. We remind parents of potential NEW students to first complete the online application for admission by clicking here.
Opelousas Catholic is now a latex free zone as well as a nut free zone. We have recently discovered that we have students and faculty with latex allergies. We have several students with severe (deadly) allergies to peanuts and other nuts. There are other students with less severe, but still threatening nut allergies. Parents and students from grades PreK-12 are reminded to refrain from bringing any products with nuts on campus.